Death investigation underway after 2 people killed in SE Charlotte

- A death investigation is underway after a man and woman were both found dead inside their southeast Charlotte apartment, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers said at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 they were called to the 1800 block of Charleston Place to assist Medic. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside the apartment building.

Both were pronounced dead on scene. Their names will be released pending family notification.

CMPD said the preliminary investigation indicates that the man and woman both lived at the apartment, and were in a relationship.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704.432.TIPS and speak to Detective Pack who is the lead detective in this case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704. 334.1600.