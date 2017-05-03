Charlotte tops the list for most mosquito-y city Local News Charlotte tops the list for most mosquito-y city A pest control company calls Charlotte one of the worst cities in the nation for mosquitoes.

“Orkin” ranked cities by the number of mosquito treatments performed, and Charlotte came in at number nine for the second year in a row.

“Everybody is concerned about Zika,” said Mecklenburg County Environmental Health Supervisor Tim Dutcher. “We want people to take care of their own yards and be proactive this upcoming season.”

"It was a big concern for us last year,” said new mother Lacey Wolski. “We got our lawn sprayed -- it was terrifying. We are big travelers and we didn’t want to go anywhere where it was a risk -- or put our child at risk.”

Mecklenburg County has around 1,300 mosquito treatment sites.

“We survey those at least three times a summer,” said Dutcher.

The county also conducts neighborhood surveys, studying the different types of mosquitos in our area. This year, 13 additional staff members are on board.

"Luckily, we didn’t find any of the mosquitos most prevalent for spreading Zika,” said Dutcher. “We did find another kind -- but we haven’t had any Zika transferred throughout the county yet.”

"We don’t have Zika in North Carolina that is being spread from mosquitos to humans,” said Dr. Stephen Keener with Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Department. “This is localized to Florida and Texas at this time.”

The county wants to keep Zika out of North Carolina and wants residents to be vigilant and tip and toss any standing water surrounding their homes.

"Think about backyards -- old toys left out,” said Dutcher. “Mosquitos can breed in as little as a tablespoon of water.”

Any standing water left after rainfall should be dumped to kill larvae. That includes in toys, trash can lids, tires and tarps.

Mecklenburg County wants you to say “no” to mosquitos and try to keep them off your property.

"The threat shouldn’t be any higher this year,” said Dutcher. “We did have travel cases come in -- but they weren’t spread to anyone else, which is very good.”