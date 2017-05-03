VIDEO: Customer chases robbery suspect in her car

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A customer chased after a man who robbed a local convenience store in Gastonia - and it's all caught on surveillance video.
The robbery happened Sunday night at the Kingsway Convenience Store on Chapel Grove School Road.
The robber entered the store with a gun, demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. The suspect then runs out of the store and into a waiting car.
A short time later, a customer followed the man in her car. She followed him for several miles before losing him, police say.
Police are still searching for the suspect.