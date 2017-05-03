VIDEO: Customer chases robbery suspect in her car

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:May 03 2017 06:31PM EDT

Updated:May 03 2017 06:34PM EDT

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A customer chased after a man who robbed a local convenience store in Gastonia - and it's all caught on surveillance video. 

The robbery happened Sunday night at the Kingsway Convenience Store on Chapel Grove School Road. 

The robber entered the store with a gun, demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. The suspect then runs out of the store and into a waiting car. 

A short time later, a customer followed the man in her car. She followed him for several miles before losing him, police say. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories