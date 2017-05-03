1-year-old dies after found underwater in east Charlotte stream

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:May 03 2017 06:56PM EDT

Updated:May 03 2017 07:18PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A 1-year-old has tragically died in the hospital Wednesday after being found underwater in a stream in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

Officers said at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 they were called to the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane to assist Medic. 

Upon arrival, CPR was being conducted on the 1-year-old after the young child was discovered behind a home in a stream under the water. 

The child was taken to CMC with life-threatening injuries before passing away at the hospital. 

Detectives remain on scene Wednesday evening investigating this incident. 

Refresh for updates as they become available. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories