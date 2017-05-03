1-year-old dies after found underwater in east Charlotte stream

- A 1-year-old has tragically died in the hospital Wednesday after being found underwater in a stream in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers said at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 they were called to the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane to assist Medic.

Upon arrival, CPR was being conducted on the 1-year-old after the young child was discovered behind a home in a stream under the water.

The child was taken to CMC with life-threatening injuries before passing away at the hospital.

#BREAKING Investigators on scene now. CMPD says child was taken to hospital and later died. pic.twitter.com/T7ytm8fpPI — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) May 3, 2017

Detectives remain on scene Wednesday evening investigating this incident.

