Who's coaching your kids? Background checks not required in NC

- Who's coaching your kids? FOX 46 Charlotte found out there is no requirement in North Carolina that coaches with private youth sports groups undergo background checks.

The concerns grows after an incident with a coach in Cabarrus County. FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with a gymnastics school owner about the questions parents should be asking.

"We are in the business of children, so we want to make sure we're doing the right thing," Mindy Yaeger said.

Yaeger isn't just the owner of the gym, she is a mom.

"I trust the dance instructors that I drop my daughter off with," she said.

Before Yaeger hires any adult at Cabarrus County Gymnastics she says they have to go through a criminal records check. FOX 46 Charlotte started investigating after a former cheer coach at Impact One in Concord was arrested, charged with inappropriate touching and communicating with a 13-year-old girl.

FOX 46 Charlotte found out, that according to a state official, those criminal background screenings are not mandated by law for coaches or volunteers of private youth sports organizations in North Carolina.

"I think that it should be required for all children's activities," she said.

A state lawmaker said it's a bit of a balancing act when it comes to requiring background checks because they can be costly so it's really up to parents to know who's coaching their children.

Yaeger said parents hardly ever ask if the coaches have been screened.

"I offer that information more than I get asked it. I get asked it probably only once or twice a year," she said.

A question that should be raised every day - everywhere there are kids.

"It's just very important that we have the right people with the children that are here at the gym," Yaeger said.