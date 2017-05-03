4 rescued, 1 hurt in Statesville house fire Local News 4 rescued, 1 hurt in Statesville house fire A fire on Fayetteville Avenue in Statesville led to some scary moments Wednesday evening when an oxygen cylinder exploded and shot like a rocket through the roof of a home.

Four people were inside, including two elderly adults. All of them were brought out safely thanks to people nearby, according to fire crews.

Firefighters had to delay their efforts for a short time after power lines burned away and fell on the house.

One firefighter and one person inside the home were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Still no word on a possible cause.

Images and details from the scene courtesy of our news partner in Statesville, WSIC Radio.