4 rescued, 1 hurt in Statesville house fire

STATESVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A fire on Fayetteville Avenue in Statesville led to some scary moments Wednesday evening when an oxygen cylinder exploded and shot like a rocket through the roof of a home. 

Four people were inside, including two elderly adults. All of them were brought out safely thanks to people nearby, according to fire crews. 

Firefighters had to delay their efforts for a short time after power lines burned away and fell on the house. 

One firefighter and one person inside the home were hospitalized with minor injuries. 

Still no word on a possible cause. 

Images and details from the scene courtesy of our news partner in Statesville, WSIC Radio. 

