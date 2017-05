- A bank robbery suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase Thursday through northwest Charlotte.

The robbery happened at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 10210 Couloak Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The suspect led police on a chase on Couloak Drive, which ended near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Following the chase, the suspect was taken to Novant Presbyterian for treatment of minor injuries, according to Medic.