1 dead after car slams into back of tractor trailer near West Blvd

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and tractor trailer on Interstate 485 outer loop.

The accident happened on Interstate 485 heading eastbound at mile marker six, West Boulevard, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said the driver of a gray Audi was speeding down the road, weaving in and out of traffic. They said the driver went from the middle lane, cut across lanes of traffic, all the way to the right and slammed into the back of a JB Hunt tractor trailer that had pulled over on the side of the road.

The driver of the Audi died on impact, authorities said.

Investigators said they found a cell phone on the floor of the car, but that it is unclear if the driver was texting. They said speed was most definitely a factor.

Authorities said an ID card was in the car with an address near Spartanburg and that the car is registered in South Carolina.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.