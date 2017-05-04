Man shares his story after bit by cottonmouth while fishing in Huntersville Local News Man shares his story after bit by cottonmouth while fishing in Huntersville Before you go hiking this weekend - beware. Snake bites are on the rise and the man who was bitten earlier this week on a well traveled hiking path in Huntersville is speaking out about his experience.

"Yeah, my leg is still throbbing a bit," David Kistler said.

Kistler said he was fishing at Latta Plantation in HUntersville when suddenly he looked down and saw a cottonmouth snake hanging off his leg.

"It feels like 100 bees stinging you at once," Kistler said. "It's all black with a bunch of lines on it and it has a white mouth. That's how I knew it was a cottonmouth."

Cottonmouth snakes are venomous - but somehow Kistler kept his calm.

"It bit me and shook it loose. I thought, 'I got bit.' I kicked it in the water, reeled my police in and called 911," he said.

Kistler said this is the first time he's seen a venomous snake at the poplar outdoor spot in Huntersville.

"I've seen black snakes, just no cottonmouths out here," he said.

Just two days after his bite, he is out walking the trails at Latta Plantation, lucky compared to a Ballantyne man who landed in the hospital last month after getting bit by a copperhead.

"Just watch where you step. If you think it might be a stick, it might be a snake. They camouflage really good," Kistler said.

It's something to keep in mind the next time you hit the trail.