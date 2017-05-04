Attorney: Man with schizophrenia was off his medication when he had knife at school Local News Attorney: Man with schizophrenia was off his medication when he had knife at school The attorney of the man accused of trying to get into a Charlotte school with a butcher knife said his client was off his medicine for schizophrenia - and that's what led to his scary behavior outside Bruns Academy on Wednesday.

A lawyer for Pascal Moore said Moore hadn't been taking his medicine for schizophrenia for several weeks.

That is why the lawyer said the man who appears to have no prior criminal record is now charged with coming to Bruns Academy Wednesday, slashing the tire of a grandparent, scaring a teacher with a butcher knife, and running towards the school holding the weapon - trying to get in.

Moore's attorney said his client had been living out of state and he recently moved back to Charlotte but there;s been some trouble transferring his prescription for his schizophrenia medication, so that's why he's been off his meds.

FOX 46 Charlotte noticed all of Moore's charged were misdemeanors.

"The main difference is when it's a firearm, when it's an actual gun, it's going to be a felony, and when you're talking about an air-gun or a knife, that's when it's going to be a misdemeanor."

The judge kept Moore's bond at $31,500. His attorney said Moore's family want him to get the help and medicine he needs while he's in jail.