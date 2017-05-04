Family of Lancaster basketball star shot, killed pleads for killer to come forward Local News Family of Lancaster basketball star shot, killed pleads for killer to come forward A high school basketball star gunned down....on Thursday night family, friends and even police officers mourned the loss of Allen Cooper at a vigil in Lancaster.

The family sat down with FOX 46 Charlotte's David Sentendrey as police are still trying to find the motive and killer in this shooting.

10-year-old Foreal Pearson said he never could beat his older brother, 17-year-old Allen Cooper, in a game of basketball.

"I lost every time, every time," he said.

Cooper, a Lancaster High junior who was talking with colleges about scholarships, used basketball to teach his little brother.

"He'd tell me don't get mad. Keep playing and stuff," he said.

Their Lancaster home in lined with Cooper's basketball jersey, trophies and buttons...but there's also a flame burning not too far away from a newspaper article on the 17-year-old's murder.

"My brother, he was going to make it, he was going to go to college, make the NBA," Pearson said.

Several gunshots were fired at the community rec center off Meeting Street on April 26. One of those bullets hit and killed Cooper. Police have not made any arrests.

"How do you make sense of a senseless killing?"

Family is asking the killer to turn himself in as police are interviewing people related to the case.

"He didn't deserve this. Everybody knows he didn't deserve this, this is about doing the right thing, right now."

Police have not released if there was a motive in the shooting, or even if Cooper was the target.

"I've been trying to keep my head up. I cry every day but I'll try."

His younger brother is trying to grasp the killing.

FOX 46 Charlotte asked Cooper's younger brother what would he say to his older brother whose life was taken without the chance to make it. He thought for a second and said, "I'm going to make it for you."