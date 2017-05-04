Free the mimosa: NC bill would allow alcohol sales before noon on Sundays Local News Free the mimosa: NC bill would allow alcohol sales before noon on Sundays Supporters of Senate Bill 155, also known as 'The Brunch Bill', have started using the hashtag #freethemimosa to get their point across and drum up support for a bill that's stalled out in the Senate Committee for more than a month.

Restaurant managers FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with said it would be great for businesses and even better for their customers if the bill was passed. In the meantime, they said it's business as usual.

The brunch bill would allow restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. instead of noon on Sundays and it would allow distilleries to get permits to offer free liquor tastings at special events.

"This is really huge for us and it's something that came when we first found out about it. Word got to our corporate offices and an email spread and we were all excited and then it was like, wait it hasn't happened yet but we're hoping. So it's a big thing we're all really excited about."

Some said passing the bill would show there's less government control.

"I think that it's just basically restricting people of their basic rights. I think that people should be able to do what they want, if they want to go to a meal maybe have a drink if they want to it shouldn't matter what day of the week it is, what time it is."

Destiny thinks the hashtag is a great way to show support.

"I love that because right now, I mean social media is huge, it's one of the biggest things people use to promote business, promote themselves," she said.

As for right now, customers at Tupelo Honey wait for the 12:00 bell and restaurants wait for the 12:00 patrons.

"Oh everyone's clapping, everyone's having a great time, they're ready to go. Our bartenders know that it's go time, they're going to get a lot of orders back to back and we're ready to fulfill that need."

"They will wait. They'll order an appetizer, maybe eat some chips and salsa but they'll wait until that 12:00 mark so they can start drinking and then it gets busy."

Not everyone agrees that the time should be charged. Taylor said to each his own.

"Well I have the utmost respect for everyone's religious views but at the same time if you think that a person should not be able to drink until a certain time on a certain day then you should not participate in that and other people, you know, let them live their lives."