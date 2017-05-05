Drunk CMPD officer facing charges after threatening fellow officers

- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, plus communicating threats in uptown early Friday morning.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m., CMPD officers were requested to help security guards at the Transit Center, in the 300 block of East Trade Street, in reference to a belligerent subject. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with security and Byron Blair.

According to CMPD, Blair communicated a threat to harm officers.

Blair was arrested and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CMPD hired Blair on October 26, 2015. He has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of a criminal and internal investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney said, “Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust.”