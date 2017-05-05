Storm brought heavy winds and damage but clean-up went smoothly

- It was quite the wakeup call Friday morning for people on Eaves Lane in East Charlotte. The sound of crews trying to clear a tree after strong winds snapped it half, sending it toppling over

"I just heard it fall over. Just heard a loud boom, it almost sound like light car accident," Jacob Dameron said.

It landed on this Honda, cracking the windshield and denting the roof. While it wasn't a large tree, it still rattled the neighbors

"Just parking it right in front of your house and having something like a tree fall on it. It's strange. I started looking around seeing what kind of trees might fall on my stuff," Dameron said.

In Albemarle, the tree and the noise it made were much bigger.

"I was dead to the world and all of the sudden there was a bright flash and then a crack. Then we heard whoosh," David Treece said.

The tree blocked Pee Dee Avenue and taking down power lines, leaving many in the dark.

"Fortunately, it just took the power lines and fell across the roads, we could tell cars where coming up, and where turning around in both directions,”

Luckily no one was injured and it actually missed all the homes. It took Albemarle Public Works crews about 5 hours to clear this large tree.

In both locations, people now thanking crews for their quick work

"By the time, I was up by 7 o'clock there was already people out there by 8:30am-9am, they probably had all gone. They came and moved it out real quickly and did a good job at it," Cameron said.