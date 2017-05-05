Craft beer enthusiast not thrilled with Wicked Weed's new partnership Local News Craft beer enthusiast not thrilled with Wicked Weed's new partnership It's news that's leaving a sour taste in many craft beer lovers mouths

"For a craft beer enthusiast, it's just kind of disappointing, said Alex Sehierlman.

"This is the only place I buy beer, so no I'm not going to buy their beer," said Bo South.

Those reacting to the news Asheville's Wicked Weed Brewing posted to their Instagram page earlier this week saying they are partnering with Anheuser-Busch.

"It's a little disappointing. We spent $65,000 on Wicked Weed products last year and that's something we won't be buying this year," said Michael Brawley, owner of Brawley's.

"I don't tell anyone how to do business. I just don't deal with Anheuser-Busch in anyway so since they sold to them, I'm not going to sell their product," said Jason Glunt, owner of Salud Beer Shop.

Brawley's and Salud tell Fox 46 Charlotte once the product runs out in their stores, they will be done doing business with the brewery.

As for the trickle down effect to the consumer they understand the move, but that doesn't mean you'll find them with a Wicked Weed Beer anytime soon.

"I wont avoid them per say, I just won't go out of my way to chase down Wicked Weed," Sehierlman

Wooden robot echoing what you've heard from the other businesses saying in a statement -- they refuse to support Anheuser-Busch or any brand they own. They are also pulling out of the Funkatorium invitational.