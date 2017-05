One person is dead after a shootout on Painter Ln. in Lincolnton, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a call came in around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, reporting shots fired near a home.

The Sheriff's office says when they arrived on scene one person was dead in the front yard.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

An investigation is now underway.

