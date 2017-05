One person is dead after a wreck on I-85 Northbound near exit 48 on Saturday.

A pick-up truck rear-ended the car in front of it while trying to merge into the right lane, said Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce.

One person in the backseat of that car was killed.

Three cars were involved in the wreck that had lanes closed on I-85 Northbound closed Saturday afternoon.

All lanes have since re-opened.

The victim in the accident has not yet been identified.