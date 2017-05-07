One person found dead in home after shooting in Shelby

Shelby Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Merit Drive in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived they located a man inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Wade Treashaun Hamilton, was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Police Department or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.