CMPD investigating after argument leads to shooting in East Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after an argument led to a shooting Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1500 block of Willow Park Drive.

On scene officers spoke with a man who claimed that a known suspect attempted to come inside his residence after they were arguing with the door was closed.

The man told police that he shot the intruder when he forced his way inside.

The victim of the shooting left and went outside into the parking lot and got into a possibly white vehicle and left the scene. CMPD says the victim's injuries and whereabouts are currently unknown.

This is an ongoing active investigation and if anyone has information they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.