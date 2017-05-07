7-year-old host event to bring CMPD and community together

- Sunday's Peace Party had kids, parents and CMPD all in smiles as the idea for the event came from one of the youngest in attendance.

"It was an idea of my daughter's and here we go - this is what it turned into," said Alicia Jones.

The vision for the Peace Party came from Alicia's 7-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, who because of some of the violent crimes around the city wanted to bring law enforcement and the community together.

"I want everyone to get together so we don't think all police are bad, and police don't think all people are bad," Brookyln Jones said. "We should all know that we are equal."

It's her optimism that both CMPD and the community can get behind.

"Not for us as just police officers, but for a community that we have children like Brookyln that already have in their mind what a positive future looks like," said CMPD Capt. Ryan Butler.