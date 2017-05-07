Father of 1 year-old drowning victim speaks out Local News Father of 1 year-old drowning victim speaks out Funeral arrangements are still being made for 1-year-old Elijah, but his father says his drowning was a preventable tragedy that he believes wasn't an accident.

Two memorials now dot the backyard of 1-year-old Elijah's home. His father left behind stuffed animals and a toy car at the spot where neighbors performed CPR.

"There is no way possible that my son drowned as an accident," said Elijah's father.

Elijah's dad drove non-stop from Texas to Charlotte after learning of his sons death. He was too emotional to appear on camera, but says he was fighting to gain custody of Elijah and his other children before tragedy struck.

"I only held my baby one time because they won't let me see my kids," he said.

Wednesday evening police rushed to the scene in East Charlotte. Investigators say Elijah was being watched by a caregiver when he somehow wandered off and was found unresponsive in a creek behind his home. CMPD says his mother was not home at the time.

"Every person that was in the house I hold accountable. Not just one person," said Elijah's father.

Which is why he know wants charges filed.

"If you are an adult you should have the right authority to tell who watch your kids. It's not just the caregiver it's all of them," he said.

For now Elijah's father will remain in Charlotte until the investigation is over or until he can legally bring his other children back to Texas.

"I feel if I leave and something happens to them, I am going to blame myself," he said.

CMPD says no one has been charged at this time.