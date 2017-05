CHARLOTTE – Crews will temporarily close I-85 North and South at Exit 58 (U.S. 29/601) today at 1:30 p.m. to reinstall power lines that came down earlier this morning.

The repairs are expected to take about an hour to complete. While the interstate is closed, law enforcement officials will direct motorists up and over I-85 at Exit 58.

Motorists should prepare for delays.