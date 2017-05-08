Former UNC-Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen indicted on rape, assault charges

- A Mecklenburg County grand jury has indicted former UNC-Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen on rape and assault charges.

The charges stem from an incident in February involving a 23-year-old woman, who Olsen had reportedly been in a relationship with for one year. She told authorities Olsen had sexually assaulted her, resulting in bruises to her body, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Olsen sent threatening text messages to the victim while they were out drinking in Uptown Charlotte the night before. When they arrived back at the apartment, she told police Olsen assaulted her. She said Olsen put a phone charger cord around his neck and tried to kill himself.

The victim then left the room and went to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, prosecutors said. She said Olsen raped her three separate times after she said "no." Her injuries match her account, according to the medical examiner.

The University said the incident, which happened off campus, appears to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship.

Olsen, a junior at UNC Charlotte, signed with the 49ers in December of 2015. The 22-year-old was suspended from Charlotte Athletics, however UNC Charlotte officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte that he is still enrolled at the school.