4-year-old boy helps refuel firefighters in Huntersville

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:May 08 2017 03:29PM EDT

Updated:May 08 2017 03:54PM EDT

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A young boy surprised firefighters in Huntersville Monday morning with coffee from Dunkin Donuts to say thank you to the crew and indulge his love for fire trucks.

4-year-old Eli visited Station 1 where he received a close-up tour of all the fire trucks. According to the fire department's Facebook page, the shy, yet very cool 4-year-old had many questions for the crew in which they answered eagerly. 

"He recently broke his left leg and decided that he wanted his cast to be black and red, just like our trucks," HFD wrote on their Facebook page. 

Huntersville Fire Department said they're more than happy to have Eli come back when his cast is off - so he can finally sit in the driver's seat of one of their trucks. 

Simply adorable! 

