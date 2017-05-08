Charlotte's new budget proposal not sitting well with CMPD Local News Charlotte's new budget proposal not sitting well with CMPD Charlotte's new budget proposal is not sitting well with the men and women in blue.

Over the last year Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers said they've been through a lot. First with the unrest following the death of Keith Scott in late 2016 and now in 2017, a rise in violent crime and homicides.

CMPD told Charlotte City Council Monday night they aren't getting what they deserve.

"After the riots it seems like we got thrown out. Thrown to the wolves basically," President for Lodge 9 Mark Michalec said.

Nearly a week of unrest in 2016 is still impacting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

#NOW FOP says CMPD has lost 159 officer over past year. Says since Keith Scott protests don't feel support from community or council. pic.twitter.com/dc5m0CMV2o — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) May 8, 2017

"Not only do officers have no support from the community, they feel like they have no support from City Council," Michalec said.

About two dozen CMPD officers stood before City Council Monday voicing their concern with the proposed city budget - demanding better pay, time and a half on holidays and better benefits for retired officers.

"We are just looking for our fair share of what is owed to us," Michalec said.

Under the budget proposal the City would allow CMPD to hire 62 additional officers, but representatives from the Fraternal Order of police said it's not enough pointing out over the past year the force has lost 159 officers and hired 160 new officers.

Meaning, only one additional officer has actually been added to CMPD.

"We believe more can be done about this," Michalec said.

The public safety pay plan calls for a two percent pay increase for CMPD under the new budget which officers said is below average compared to other departments.

"Right now the proposed budget, we don't think it will do much to tell you the truth. It is something and the department can be a great place to work we just want to recruit the best people we can into the department and keep them here. We don't want to lose them to the private sector. We don't want to lose them to another department," Michalec said.

City Council is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss any changes to the budget proposal. A final vote is scheduled for June 12.