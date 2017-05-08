Suspected cockfighting: Dead chickens found in Union County creek Local News Suspected cockfighting: Dead chickens found in Union County creek The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking into who is responsible for dumping several dead chickens used for suspected cockfighting in a rural creek.

It's a place Tim and Wendy Gordon walk every Sunday, but it was what they found while enjoying the scenery that made this week unlike any other.

"All of a sudden Wendy says, 'What's in the creek?' and I said there's a bunch of game chickens," Tim explained.

Photos taken by Wendy show the several dead chickens dumped in the creek.

"I'm devastated somebody could do that to those animals. I mean, they are chickens, but they are animals and just to throw them like they are trash in our water is pretty bad," Wendy said.

Disturbed by the site, they called the Union County Sheriff's Office. After the birds were recovered and examined by Animal Control they discovered there's evidence the chickens were used to fight competitively.

"It's not a breeding type bird and the spurs were removed from them so it does suggest they were used for fighting,"a deputy with the sheriff's office said.

He added there has been no reports of cockfighting in the county, so at this time it's unclear if the birds were dumped by someone in or outside the area. As for Tim and Wendy, they hope this doesn't happen again.

"You don't throw it on our land and it makes me feel like it was in our backyard, and I do want somebody to find out who done this because you don't want to ride and see that."