NTSB releases preliminary report on Newton helicopter crash

- A helicopter that crashed into a home near Newton last month, injuring two people, had very little flight time, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the report, the helicopter's most recent 100-hour inspection showed that the airframe and engine had accumulated 1,873.6 total hours of operation. The helicopter had flown an additional 43.6 hours from the time of inspection, until the accident flight.

The report, released on Tuesday, stated that the Chesapeake Bay Helicopters pilot had left the Concord Regional Airport and was photographing construction about 500 feet above ground and at an air speed of 70 knots on April 27 when the accident occurred.

"During the patrol, the crew observed a right-of-way infraction and circled the location at the same airspeed and altitude. While extending the circling patter, the pilot felt a shudder in the control while at the same time, the nose of the helicopter yawed right and helicopter began to spin. He immediately lowered the nose in an attempt to increase forward motion, but the rate of spin increased," the report states.

The Robinson R44 II, N728CB chopper hit a house and then crashed in a back yard on McKay Farm Road. Cell phone video taken by Lakea Cromwell shows neighbors rushing to help the injured pilot and passenger. The two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately not one inside the home was hurt.

Witnesses told FOX 46 Charlotte that they saw the helicopter swaying up and down before clipping a house.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.