Man says he was abducted, attacked with knife during robbery in Maiden

- A man says he was held at gunpoint and attacked with a knife after a police officer discovered him lying and bleeding profusely Monday.

According to Maiden police, an officer found the man lying beside a parked car on a cul-de-sac in Maiden about 11:53 a.m. Monday.

The man was treated by emergency services and airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he underwent surgery for life threatening injuries.

The man told police that he had been abducted at gunpoint just off Interstate 40 in Catawba/Iredell County line. He said the suspects took his laptop computer and a small amount of cash and then got into his car and instructed him to drive to certain locations while holding him at gunpoint.

The suspects eventually ordered the victim to stop at the Maiden location, where they reportedly attacked him with a knife.

The suspects are described as a white males in their late twenties to early thirties. One has a medium build, reddish blond hair and the other with dark hair.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Maiden Police Department at 828-428-5005.