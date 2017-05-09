Police: First grader found with marijuana at Thomasboro Academy

- A first grader was found marijuana at a local Charlotte elementary school, police said.

The incident happened Monday morning at Thomasboro Academy, according to a report filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to the report, a school member notified a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police officer about the drugs.

It's unclear how the student got a hold of the marijuana and how much pot was on them at the time.

FOX 46 Charlotte will be reaching out to CMS to gather more information. Keep refreshing as new information becomes available.

