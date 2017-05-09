Police: First grader found with marijuana at Thomasboro Academy

Posted:May 09 2017 01:38PM EDT

Updated:May 09 2017 01:45PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A first grader was found marijuana at a local Charlotte elementary school, police said.

The incident happened Monday morning at Thomasboro Academy, according to a report filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to the report, a school member notified a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police officer about the drugs. 

Related: 67 pounds of marijuana concealed in a casket

Related: Two arrested after teenager hands out marijuana candy at school

It's unclear how the student got a hold of the marijuana and how much pot was on them at the time.

FOX 46 Charlotte will be reaching out to CMS to gather more information. Keep refreshing as new information becomes available.

Related: NC man gets 100 months for sending 300+ pounds of marijuana through mail

Related: Marijuana-filled cooler worth $24K donated to Goodwill

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories