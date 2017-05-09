AXA to add 550 new jobs in Charlotte through $18 million investment

- U.S. financial protection company AXA has announced plans to double its workforce in Charlotte, bringing 550 new jobs to the city.

The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that AXA plans to invest $18 million to expand its current location in University City's Innovation Park in Charlotte. The expansion will make the Charlotte operations AXA's largest in the nation.

AXA currently employs about 575 people at its Charlotte operations center, primarily in life operations, customer service, new business, sales, marketing, training, human resources, underwriting, finance and technology.

New positions will include IT, finance, legal, accounting, customer service, HR and other functions that will support growth of the company’s business.