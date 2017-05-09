Teen robs Kangaroo Express at gunpoint, accidentally shoots himself in the leg [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Patterson, courtesy of CMPD Local News Man robs Kangaroo Express at gunpoint, accidently shoots himself in the leg A teenager is facing multiple charges after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say he robbed a local Kangaroo Express at gunpoint and then accidentally shot himself in the leg while fleeing the scene.

The incident happened around 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the Kangaroo Express located at 10000 N. Tryon Street.

Officers said the suspect, identified as Lavarius Mattess Patterson, 18, entered the store armed with a gun. After taking property from the business, he fled the scene on foot.

Responding CMPD officers were told by witnesses that Patterson was seen running towards E. Mallard Creek Church Road and a gunshot was also heard in that same direction. Patterson was observed limping away from the area.

A couple of hours later, CMC-Mercy called CMPD to let them know a man had arrived in their ER with a gunshot wound to the leg. His description matched that of the armed robbery suspect.

CMPD officers arrived on scene at the hospital and identified the man as Patterson. He was subsequently charged with robbery with dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Once Patterson was discharged from the hospital he was transported to intake.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.