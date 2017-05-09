Push to lower speed limit on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville gains traction Local News Push to lower speed limit on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville gains traction For Old Store Produce Co-Owner Madeline Phillips, it's time for a change after witnessing numerous accidents on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville.

"I've seen numerous wrecks and by god's graces, I haven't has to pull a dead body just yet but it's very scary at times," Phillips said.

With the most recent accident taking place on April 9, Phillips' daughter Stacy started a petition on Change.org to get the speed limit lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph.

For the Phillips family, it became personal after a distracted driver flattened their tractor while her father was on it.

"My husband last year, when he got hit, he got hit at 45 mph. It threw him off the farm equipment and it broke his back. That's why, it was personal for me. For a minute, I thought I was a widow,” Phillips said.

She's even seen their store damaged after someone speeding lost control.

"We love to sit in the swing and many times I'm sitting there and I think ‘I sure hope a car don't come through here today,’ because we've had them come up through here as well," Phillips said.

In the last three months, Police and fire crews have responded to three accidents. The Phillips family tells FOX 46 Charlotte, the time has come for someone to take action and work to get results for their family and others living on this accident prone stretch of road to help insure everyone's safe.

"I don't want to see anybody go through what I went through that day," Phillips said.

State Senator Jeff Tarte is now getting involved and working to get results by pushing Huntersville's Town Manager to write a letter to NCDOT to reduce the speed limit, making the petition obsolete.

Once that's done, NCDOT will start posting signs to inform drivers of the new speed limit.