CMPD bikes to D.C. to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty Local News CMPD ride to D.C. to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty About 101 miles later - day one of Bike to D.C. is finished. Charlotte-Mecklenburg olice posted a photo of cyclists from area departments completing day one of their journey.

The cyclists safely finished Day 1 of the journey w/ 101 miles ridden. We expect them to sleep well tonight. #Bike2DC Follow@b2DCride2honor pic.twitter.com/Q4piYLg6ri — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 9, 2017

It's all to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. 112 police officers are riding to Washington, D.C. to remember the 142 officers who have died in the line of duty this year.

"It's about remembering them, and remembering their families and being part of that family," Officer Katie Anderson said.

Anderson remembers the day she became a part of the CMPD family.

"Sean and Clark were killed on my first day on the job," she said.

Ten years ago CMPD lost two of their own, Officer Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton, but the department gained an officer in who came to organize the ride to D.C. in their honor.

"It was then that I realized what it meant to be a part of the thin blue line."

For Scott Campbell the ride to D.C. is muscle memory.

"Every year," Campbell said.

The ride is 500 miles with riders pedaling past every ache and drop of sweat.

"Theres a lot of comradery. There's a lot of encouragement from other riders. You do your part to encourage the other riders, it is difficult but we want it to be that way."

It can be a difficult ride as bikers recall the 142 police officers killed in the line of duty last year.

"Whether it was the tragic events in Dallas, Texas where we lost five officers who were ambushed."

Among the fallen were two men in Carolina blue, K-9 Officer Timothy Brackeen from Shelby and Deputy Sheriff John Eisenhower from Forsyth County.

"And maybe it was watching a widow grieve as she was given the American flag at her husband's funeral."

It's a ride to remember 2016 - a year the thin blue line will not forget.