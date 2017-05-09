Parents sound off about student assignment plan at CMS board meeting Local News Parents sound off about student assignment plan at CMS board meeting Tensions were running high and comments were flying at the CMS School Board Meeting Tuesday night. Parents were sounding off about the student assignment plan.

It was a rowdy, full house at the Government Center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center is slammed with student assignment plan public comment. All seats taken with more than 100 waiting. pic.twitter.com/QimuTxs6H8 — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 9, 2017

"No one at CMS can provide us any data that states that any sort of this place provides academic success. This is tearing us apart," one parent said.

Parents sounded off Tuesday night to the CMS Board of Education.

"This feels like a numbers game in a way and our children in this community are more than numbers," another said.

Even students took action.

"Why would you do that?" a student asked.

"WHY would you do that?" Boy steals the stage at #CMS board meeting on Student Reassignment Plan. @FOX46News @DavidFox46 pic.twitter.com/rDNSDFSJfY — Brien Blakely (@bblakelyFox46) May 10, 2017

Tuesday night's meeting was all baout the CMS Student Assignment Plan.

"You all have worked diligently over the last 18 months to come up with this plan and you just launched it to us 14 days ago," a frustrated parent said.

The Board of Ed took comments and Superintendent Ann Clark didn't shy away from, if approved, how big of an impact this assignment would have.

"There are a total of 7,114 students in 45 schools that are being moved from one school to another."

CMS said the change would provide socioeconomic diversity to many of the schools.

"You do not tear a fence unless you know why and how it was built," another parent said.

Many at the meeting believed CMS was going about it the wrong way.

"Dismantling a high-performing school like Moorehead Stem Academy will not serve any purpose other than forcing the school and the school system to start over with building a successful school."

Different communities were represented Tuesday night.

"To take one community, spread us thin, divide us into thirds and water us down will not help children succeed," another parent explained.

Some parents asked the Board to delay the vote - many with little faith in the current plan.

"We have asked a lot of questions as a community that have not been answered."

CMS announced Tuesday night it will host a work session on May 16 to discuss this plan for one last time. That session is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For now, we're two weeks away from a vote.