Brazen car theft at Charlotte gas station caught on camera Local News Brazen car theft at Charlotte gas station caught on camera A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged - accused of stealing a car from a local Charlotte gas station. It's a crime that was all caught on tape.

The crime literally took only a few short minutes. The driver left his keys in his vehicle, walked into the store to pay, walks back out and sees his car leaving the area.

The victim told FOX 46 Charlotte on Tuesday he definitely learned his lesson.

Surveillance cameras caught the moment the white Lexus was stolen from the BP on West Blvd. and Remount.

"Less than five minutes. Three minutes I came out the store and I paid for gas and my car was leaving the parking lot," Rodney Little said.

Little attempted to catch the thief as the teen peeled out of the gas station.

"I couldn't believe it. I chased this guy already 30 to 40 feet from the store and I couldn't catch him," Little said.

Little told FOX 46 Charlotte he left his keys on the seat when he went into pay. It's that type of carelessness CMPD said they see way too often.

"As soon as you put your guard down it makes it that much easier for criminals. We see a lot of people with unlocked doors, windows way cracked down."

A cell phone and other personal items were also stolen. But the items are all minor after Little watched his car drive off without him. He said it's a mistake he'll never make again.

"I'll tell you what I will never leave my keys in the seat no more and I will always take them with me. I learned my lesson. Trust me, I learned a lot right there," he said.

CMPD said you can be fined for leaving your car running or unattended.