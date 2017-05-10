Former cheer coach accused of child sex crimes faces additional charge

- Authorities say a second victim has been identified in the case of a cheer coach accused of sex crimes.

Grant Taylor, the former cheer coach accused of sexually exploiting one of his teenage cheerleaders, has been arrested on an additional charge of indecent liberties with a child, officials said. Cabarrus County Sheriff;s deputies say the charge involves a second victim.

Taylor, 19, was taken into custody on the additional charge on Thursday, May 4, 2017, according to the Cabbarus County Sheriff's Office. He is also charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The former cheer-leading coach was fired from his job at Impact1 Allstars North in Concord after allegations he had inappropriate communication with a minor. Authorities said Taylor stalked and sexually abused his 13-year-old accuser starting in March 2016.

The accuser told investigators that Taylor threatened to kill himself if she did not "love him."

Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office searched Taylor's home in April. According to warrants, investigators found email and chat logs soliciting minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct, names and addresses of minors visually depicted while engaged in sexually explicit activity, as well as computers and computer files containing child pornography.

Officials with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says there are 'more than likely other victims' in the case.

