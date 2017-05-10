Teen accidentally shoots himself in stomach in Alexander County

- A 15-year-old is recovering after authorities say he accidentally shot himself Thursday morning in Alexander County.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, a group of four to five teenagers were inside an outbuilding behind the victim's grandfather's residence. The teen grabbed the gun and the gun went off, shooting him in the stomach authorities said.

The teen was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory where he underwent surgery. He is expected to have a good recovery, deputies said.

Authorities found a total of three weapons on a swivel stool in the outbuilding.

No word yet if any charges will be filed.