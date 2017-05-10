Authorities ask for public's help in locating missing 15-year-old

- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

On May 9, 2017 a missing person’s report was filed with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for Justin Ryan Shoemake, 15, of Vale, North Carolina.

The teen was last seen on around 10:00 p.m Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in western Lincoln County. Shoemake does not have his cell phone and told friends he was running away from home. His destination is unknown but he has family in Tennessee.

The missing teen is described as a white male, 5'0" tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Ryan Shoemake is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.