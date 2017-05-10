Man caught on surveillance attempting to break in to five Charlotte businesses

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for breaking into five area businesses.

On Monday, May 8, officers responded to the following business locations in reference to breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering:

1318 W Morehead Street 8:48 a.m. (The World Famous Open Kitchen)

1019 Alleghany Street 5:36 a.m. (Gardenia’s)

3030 Freedom Drive, 12:17 p.m. (Beauregard’s)

2210 W Morehead Street at 7:30 a.m. (The Joy Mart)

1600 W Morehead Street (Pinky’s Bar and Grille)

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 28-35 years old, between 6’0” to 6’2” tall, and a medium build.

CMPD said the suspect appears to have a small beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket over a light colored hoodie, khaki pants, black boots, and a white scarf or t-shirt over his face. He was also wearing one white glove and one black glove during the break-ins.

The suspect was driving a black four-door sedan, which appears to be a 2002 – 2006 Toyota body style with a hubcap missing from the front left tire.

In each of these cases, police said the suspect broke glass windows and doors to open and enter the buildings.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.