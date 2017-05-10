CMPD crime stats show rise in robberies Local News CMPD crime stats show rise in robberies The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says it's continuing to cut into crime numbers. It is a tough job, though.

A new quarterly report released Wednesday, May 10 shows crime in Charlotte remains up nearly five percent compared to this time last year.

Charlotte has seen almost double the number of homicides this year compared to this same time last year, but Charlotte is also seeing a rise in robberies.

"What we believe and what we see is people want to solve their disputes through violence like handguns," said CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.

That's part of the reason Estes says crime rates have risen in Charlotte.

CMPD has handled 30 homicides so far this year, which compares to just 16 in that same time span last year.

Another crime becoming more frequent -- robberies.

"Just from April to now, the officers out on the street cleared 16 on-scene robberies," said Estes. "Which means they're at the right place at the right time-- doing great work. That means there are victims out there that will hopefully see justice."

By the end of March, CMPD workd 513 reported robberies. That compares to 427 the previous year -- an increase of about 20 percent.

"I'm scared someone will try to overpower us and hurt us to get what they want and it scares me," said Charlotte Resident Tanya Phillips.

The numbers come as a concern to area residents like her.

"It scares me for my kids and whole family," she said.

"Don't lose sight," said Estes. "We are very in tune to make sure we cover everything we can to keep the community safe."