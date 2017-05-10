Rock Hill residents at odds over new wakeboard park Local News Rock Hill residents at odds over new wakeboard park Construction is underway on a new water park in Rock Hill but people living in the area say they're upset they are just finding out about it.

While people on Facebook are excited for Southtown Wake Park to open, some folks on Rambo Road where the park is being built are not.

"Two days ago officially, but we had heard through the grapevine maybe a month or so ago," Shirley Henson said when asked when she found out about the water park.

Residents said they would have liked to been notified and asked for their input.

"Very shady. It's all been under wraps and we've looked for information on it and haven't been able to find anything or see anything so, it seems very likely they brushed things off and didn't want us to know what was happening," Laurie Farrell said, who lives across the street.

But the county manager said that's not the case.

"No one was notified as far as even council or the public because it's interpreted as an allowable use."

When the Zoning Department interprets the area as "by-right zoning" then public input is not normally part of the process.

"When a use is codified, when a use is put in the zoning district, council approves that as a list of allowable uses and in this particular case, the planning department interpreted this an as outdoor recreation use that is allowed in that zoning district so, it's by right."

Another concern is traffic.

"I think traffic is going to be horrible," a resident said.

The narrow street has few outlets and Henson said she's concerned drivers won't see animals that frequently cross the country road.

"I think it would be good for Rock Hill but not for Rambo Road," she said.