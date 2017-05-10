Governor Cooper 'shocked and disappointed' after NC gets $6.1M in Hurricane Matthew relief Local News Governor Cooper 'shocked and disappointed' after NC gets $6.1M in Hurricane Matthew relief Shock and disappointment as North Carolina's governor learns feds have approved less than one percent of the funding the state asked for - for Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Twenty-eight people died in North Carolina when Hurricane Matthew hit last fall and the state saw some of the worst, if not the worst flooding in the storms impact areas.

North Carolina officially asked the feds for $900 million for relief efforts. The Trump Administration decided to grant only $6.1 million, less than one percent of the original request.

It's been over seven months since Hurricane Matthew ravaged the southeastern United States. North Carolina was hit particular hard.

Massive flooding struck parts of the state, killing dozens of people in the process.

The feds gave North Carolina a $198 million grant late last year to help with recovery efforts, but the Tarheel State requested another $900 million, broken down like this:

$244 million for housing repairs

$434 million for buyout, elevation, and reconstruction of damaged properties

$92.6 million to cover farmer's losses

$39 million to help small businesses

$37 million to help with the health of storm survivors

Governor Cooper immediately sent a letter to President Trump and other Republican leaders expressing his displeasure then he went on a social media crusade against the decision, saying in one tweet he's deeply disappointed Washington isn't making North Carolina's urgent need, and that whenever President Trump and congressional leaders are ready he'll show them the damage in North Carolina firsthand.

We requested $900 million for Hurricane Matthew recovery, but will receive just $6.1 million -- less than 1% of the resources we need. pic.twitter.com/IR0qUi2SZX — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 10, 2017