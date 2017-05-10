Teens remember moms as they head to prom

- Ask anyone - whether good or bad experiences - most vividly remember their prom.

Two high schoolers prom pictures are going viral not because how they look, but instead the message they're sending.

Yeah WE slayed that🔥but we Slayed for our parents🤞🏾Our moms are up there kicking it rn pumping our heads up as we speak😌❤️R.I.H.Loved Ones🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/egFVtV28jY — MAY 17TH 🤤 (@Jai440) May 8, 2017

Ohio teens Jai'Quan Turner and Angelika Patterson share more than their love for each other. The two recently lost their mothers. But the students made sure their moms were there as they headed out for their special night.

They both took pictures holding up photos of their moms.

Jai'Quan posted the pictures on Twitter - where the post has gotten nearly 40,000 likes.