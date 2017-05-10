Truck crashes into home after fleeing from police in NW Charlotte

- One person is in custody after crashing their truck into a house in northwest Charlotte after fleeing from police.

The incident happened at Bradford Drive and Key Street.

According to CMPD, it all started when they tried to pull someone over and run their plates Wednesday evening. Instead, the driver of the pickup sped off eventually crashing into a house near Key Street.

Amazingly, no one in the truck or house was hurt.

The passenger of the truck ran and the driver was arrested. A search for the passenger is still underway.