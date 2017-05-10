South Meck HS teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students

- An investigation is underway into a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School for inappropriate conduct with students.

At this time, FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn who the teacher is and more details on the accusations.

Officials said that parents have been notified and counseling is being provided to students who need it.

Letter sent out to families Wednesday:

"Good evening, South Mecklenburg families. This is Dr. Furr with an important message about an active investigation which may lead to news media coverage. We are working closely with law enforcement regarding an allegation of inappropriate contact with students by a teacher.

I want to assure you that I am committed to the physical, social, and emotional safety of all of our students. Upon learning of the allegations, school leadership and CMS Police took immediate action and we will continue to assist law enforcement in any way necessary during this investigation. Additional counseling and other supports will also be provided to our students and families as needed during this process.

I realize you may have additional questions about the allegations. Because this is an active investigation I am limited in what I can share, but do not hesitate to contact me if you have additional questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support of South Mecklenburg HS."