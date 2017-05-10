Man loses 2nd dog in 2 years after coyote attack Local News Man loses 2nd dog in 2 years after coyote attack A gruesome attack - a pack of coyotes maul a dog in a man's front yard. FOX 46 Charlotte met with the man at his Iredell County home Wednesday afternoon.

- A gruesome attack - a pack of coyotes maul a dog in a man's front yard. FOX 46 Charlotte met with the man at his Iredell County home Wednesday afternoon.

Coyotes live all across the Carolinas. The man said he never thought they'd attack his pets on two separate occasions.

It's been a rough week for 10-month-old dachshund named Cracker Jack.

"Ever since this happened, he's whined and cried. He keeps going out to the same spot where Baby was laying," David Barringer said.

Baby was Barringer's other dachshund. The two dogs ran outside their Iredell County home early Monday morning and were attacked by coyotes.

"This deal happened within 60 seconds, that's how fast it happened," Barringer said.

Cracker Jack got away but Baby was killed in the attack. What makes this story even worse - this is the second time in two years Barringer has had a dog killed by coyotes on his wooded property. Slim Jim was the first dog to go.

"They carried Slim Jim off and they just ripped Baby up, the first attack, but he didn't survive this one," he said.

"Coyotes are in all 100 counties of the state," a member with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.

The WRC said coyotes rarely harm humans.

"It's only happened a few times in the course of history. It's just something that doesn't typically happen."

Pets are a different story.

"They view pets just like any wild animal."

Coyotes were feeding off a road kill deer carcass on the edge of Barringer's property. The dachshunds ran outside as the coyotes were feeding.

Barringer said Cracker Jack, the survivor, will stay on a leash from here on out. He wants everyone across the Carolinas to learn from his tragedy.

"Just be aware that it can happen to anybody."