Woman dead, 10-year-old daughter seriously injured in I-85 wreck

- A woman is dead and her 10-year-old daughter seriously injured following a wreck Wednesday night on Interstate-85 in Gaston County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The call came in at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 on I-85 northbound at Exit 13, the Edge Wood Road Exit in Gastonia.

NCDOT has closed the road just north of Exit 14.

I-85 , Mile Marker 14, North, Gastonia, Gaston, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 5/10 9:27 PM — NCDOT I-85 (@NCDOT_I85) May 11, 2017

Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 Charlotte their vehicle slammed into a tractor trailer at 65/70 mph on the interstate.

Troopers say crews were repaving the road and traffic was at a standstill. The woman allegedly didn't see traffic had stopped due to overnight construction.

Vehicle in fatal collision is about to be taken away from the scene. Damage is about as bad as it gets. Lanes still blocked off. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/EPulOcBXkz — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 11, 2017

No word on identities of those involved.

Refresh for updates as they become available.