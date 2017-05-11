UNC Charlotte confirms anti-Muslim flier taped to door of student's room

- Campus police are looking into who taped an anti-Muslim flier to the door of a student's room on UNC Charlotte's campus.

The flier was discovered on the door of a student's room at Wallis Hall.

UNC Charlotte officials said their investigation into this incident began on Sunday, May 7. School administration found out about the flier via social media - as the flier got spread around on Facebook and Twitter.

An alleged student shared the flier on their Facebook page stating, "Someone thought this would be funny...UNC Charlotte most likely won't do anything about this though because despite their diversity heavy rhetoric they won't ever support or defend their marginalized students."

Campus police are working to determine if this incident is a hate crime.

From UNC Charlotte Diversity website:

"The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is committed to equality of educational opportunity and does not discriminate against applicants, students, or employees based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, or disability. In keeping with this commitment, UNC Charlotte actively seeks to promote diversity in its educational environment through its recruitment, enrollment, and hiring practices."

From the Multicultural Resource Center website:

"Note to Campus Community From the Multicultural Resource Center at UNC Charlotte

The Multicultural Resource Center at UNC Charlotte wants to publicly state our support of Muslim students at UNC Charlotte and those impacted by the recent Islamaphobic events that occurred this week. We encourage the reporting of all bias-related incidents, are here to provide support to all students who wish to do so, and are available as a resource for students impacted by any form of discrimination."