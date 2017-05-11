Man charged with raping, shooting woman in the head in 92' cold case

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in a 1992 cold case where a woman survived a brutal rape and shooting.

Billy Joe Henry, 65, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

According to police, they were able to re-examine the evidence due to technology advances since the crime occurred. A DNA profile was obtained and confirmed to match Henry. Warrants for his arrest were obtained.

On January 18, 1992 a woman was sexually assaulted and then shot in the head in the 3000 block of Bost Avenue. The woman was hospitalized and treated for her injuries.

Authorities said the woman suffered permanent disabilities as a result of the gunshot wound, but survived the attack.

Henry was officially taken into custody on Wednesday, May 10.