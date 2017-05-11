Hickory mayor found dead inside home

- Mayor of Hickory, Rudy Wright, was found dead inside his home Thursday, officials said.

“It is with deepest sorrow, that I must inform you of the untimely passing of Mayor Rudy Wright today at his home,” said City Manager Warren Wood. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. While the Hickory Police Department is conducting an investigation, at this time there are no indications of suspicious circumstances. I ask that you respect the family’s privacy and allow them time to grieve.”

Wright had served as Hickory's mayor since 2001.